Netflix’te en çok izlenen film ve diziler belli oldu

01 Mart 2024 - 10:49
Netflix’te geçen hafta en çok tercih edilen film ve dizler belli oldu. İşte o içerikler…

10. The Prince & Me

9. Despicable Me 2

8. Allied

7. Top Gun: Maverick

6. Through My Window 3: Looking at You

5. Despicable Me 3

4. Mea Culpa

3. Einstein and the Bomb

2. Ashes

1. The Abyss

DİZİLER

10. Alexander: The Making of a God: Season 1

9. Regular Show: Season 1

8. Can I Tell You A Secret?: Limited Series

7. Young Sheldon: Season 1

6. Griselda: Limited Series

5. Rick and Morty: Season 7

4. Kübra: Season 1

3. House of Ninjas: Season 1

2. One Day: Limited Series

1. Avatar The Last Airbender: Season 1

